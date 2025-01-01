Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gamers across the world now have the chance to drive trucks made in Leyland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DAF Trucks and software developer Weltenbauer have joined forces to introduce DAF construction XDC and XFC 6x4 trucks and the heavy-duty New Generation DAF XG+ 8x4 FTM to the highly popular ‘Construction Simulator’ game.

Thousands of players worldwide can now experience driving DAF’s groundbreaking construction trucks on their PC, XBOX and Playstation.

DAF Trucks on Construction Simulator | Construction Simulator/Leyland Trucks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Steam alone, more than 7,500 players have downloaded Construction Simulator since the game was launched in 2022. Over 80 per cent of these users gave a positive review of the game.

The video game, published by astragon Entertainment, allows players to operate various construction vehicles and equipment to complete construction projects in a variety of environments.

The trucks featured in the game exhibit the same innovative characteristics as their robust real-life counterparts. Players can, for instance, experience both direct and indirect vision of the New Generation DAF trucks, while experiencing the advanced digital cameras.