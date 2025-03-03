New restaurant opens at IKEA Warrington with £3 'Dish of the Day' offer and exciting new features

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 13:18 BST

IKEA Warrington has opened the doors to its revamped restaurant which features a fresh look and nearly 100 extra seats.

First opening its doors in 1987, the Warrington branch was IKEA’s first store in the UK and has become a favourite shopping and dining location for people all around the North West - with people often travelling from the likes of Liverpool and Lancashire for a morning of browsing followed by a plate of Swedish meatballs.

Having been enjoyed by hundreds of thousands over the last 37 years, the restaurant required modernising, which has seen features like digital screens and more relaxing seating options introduced for visitors, as well as a new children’s seating area.

Alongside the front and back of house restaurant refurbishment, the retailer has also opened a new co-worker restaurant in the store with tables designed for solo-working.

IKEA Warrington new restaurant. | Darren Robinson Photography/IKEA
IKEA Warrington new restaurant. | Darren Robinson Photography/IKEA

The redesigned restaurant reflects broader modernisation works which have happened across the Warrington store over the last five years. With this new environment and approach, it is expected to sit 6,650 visitors each week and will serve approximately 50,000 meatballs.

As well as being able to choose from the full menu, IKEA Family members can also enjoy exclusive offers throughout the week. This includes a different £3 ‘Dish of the Day’ meal every weekday, free tea and coffee and limited offers on other food products available in store. ‘Dish of the Day’ offers are:

  • Monday – Salmon fillet
  • Tuesday – Plant balls
  • Wednesday – Meatballs
  • Thursday – Sausage & Mash
  • Friday – Fish & Chips
IKEA Warrington kids area.IKEA Warrington kids area.
IKEA Warrington kids area. | Darren Robinson Photography

The re-opening follows the launch of IKEA’s first standalone high street restaurant which opened in Hammersmith in the autumn. The IKEA Warrington restaurant is open 9.30am to 9.00pm Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 9.00pm Saturdays and 9.30am to 4.30pm Sundays.

