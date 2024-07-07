New purpose found for the site of a former Lancashire slaughterhouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new purpose has been found for the site of a former Lancashire slaughterhouse reports Local Democracy Reporter Bill Jacobs.

The site of a closed East Lancashire slaughterhouse is to be used to store repurposed shipping containers.

A planning application for the backdated approval for the demolition of the majority of the buildings used by the ABP Blackburn abattoir in Balfour Street, Great Harwood, has been submitted to Hyndburn Council.

It also asks for permission to use the site for storage.

The application has been submitted by Billington-based Harrisons Engineering (Lancashire) Limited on behalf of its Rishton Welding and Engineering Company Ltd subsidiary.

A Lancashire slaughterhouse is now being used for storage. Photo by Kyle Mackie on Unsplash. | Kyle Mackie on Unsplash.

Supporting documents say: “The development site comprises 0.44 hectares and was formerly occupied by abattoir buildings which formed part of the wider APB Blackburn abattoir which ceased operation in 2022 and is now partially demolished.

“To the east and west the site is contained by, but severed from, the wider former abattoir buildings with Rishton Welding’s workshop and yard directly south.

“The site lies directly south/south-west of newly-developed residential sites which front Balfour Street.

“The application is now cleared of the former abattoir building save for a small retained building portion on the southern portion which is to be reused as a standalone administrative/workshop unit.

“Excluding this modest unit the site is entirely open.

“The proposed application comprises the retrospective partial demolition of a portion of the redundant abattoir building and change of use from the existing to storage to enable leasing of the yard to a prospective tenant who wishes to predominantly store repurposed domesticated shipping containers on site.

“The site will be predominantly open and covered by the existing made ground with a small unit 322 square metres retained for administrative functions (workshop/repairs) related to the storage use.

“The retained unit is to be made structurally sound and reclad on both the facing elevations and the roof and features two roller shutters on the principal elevation and one the eastern elevation.

“There will be no new structures built as part of the application.

“The proposal site will benefit from security fencing along its entire perimeter.

“The site derives its sole access via Balfour Street to which a substantial and secure spiked entrance gate is to be retained.

“Security lighting will be introduced to the proposed development covering the whole of the site area from dusk till dawn.