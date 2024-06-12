Garstang, Poulton, Thornton-Cleveleys & Fleetwood planning applications awaiting a decision

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (June 3-June 9).

Across Wyre, 7 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include an expansion of a meat processing business, changes to a new battery storage facility and numerous house extensions amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

Wyre planning applications validated between June 3 and June 9

1. Wyre planning applications

Application validated on June 3 for proposed extension to existing commercial building to provide storage space (B8) and additional loading bays in association with existing meat processing business.

2. Unit 20, Cocker Avenue, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8JU

Application validated on May 3 for single storey side extension.

3. 6 Thornleigh Close, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 2WB

Application validated on June 3 for rear single storey extension to existing garage

4. The Manse, Sandy Lane, Hambleton FY6 9AA

