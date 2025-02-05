New Preston beer hall Billie Rox with axe throwing, darts and shuffle board games opens tonight
Billie Rox is a new competitive socialising and beer hall venue inside Lime House, next to the all new Animate location in the Harris Quarter of Preston.
Alongside serving up a fabulous selection of beers, and creative cocktails there will also be live music and karaoke and many games such as axe throwing, shuffle board and tech darts to take part in and unleash your competitive set to your mates.
It will offer a a unique day to night experience, merging live entertainment, drinks and sport with competitive socializing games all under one roof.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The venue will also be showing sport every day across 10 screens and live entertainment will be provided on stage every Friday from 7pm and all day Saturday from 3pm.
Billie Rox is set to open its game room doors from 6pm this evening and will be offering 50 per cent off drinks for those who have signed up for free to the Billie Rox Club.
You can do so by visiting www.billierox.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.