Located at the former Roper Hall at 114 Friargate Molly O’Malleys opened on Friday evening with the creamy Guinness flowing and some live Irish traditional music.

The new bar also supplies a range of over 50 whiskeys, stouts and lagers.

Going forward guests can expect live Irish traditional music and maybe even some Irish dancing every Saturday from 2pm.

Live sport will also be shown and pub grub is also something future bound for the pub.

Take a look at some fabulous pics of the opening.

1 . New Irish bar Molly O'Malleys opens in Preston Hundreds attended the openng of new Irish bar Molly O'Malleys. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . New Irish bar Molly O'Malleys opens in Preston Molly O'Malleys. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3 . New Irish bar Molly O'Malleys opens in Preston Who fancies a Guinness? Photo: UGC Photo Sales

4 . New Irish bar Molly O'Malleys opens in Preston Located at the former Roper Hall at 114 Friargate Molly O’Malleys will be bringing a taste of Ireland to Prestonians. Photo: UGC Photo Sales