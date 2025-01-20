25 toe tapping pictures as hundreds attend opening of new Irish bar Molly O'Malleys in Preston

By Emma Downey
Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:03 BST
A taste of Ireland arrived in Preston over the weekend with the opening of an Irish bar.

Located at the former Roper Hall at 114 Friargate Molly O’Malleys opened on Friday evening with the creamy Guinness flowing and some live Irish traditional music.

The new bar also supplies a range of over 50 whiskeys, stouts and lagers.

Going forward guests can expect live Irish traditional music and maybe even some Irish dancing every Saturday from 2pm.

Live sport will also be shown and pub grub is also something future bound for the pub.

Take a look at some fabulous pics of the opening.

