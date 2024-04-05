Employers and employees from throughout Lancashire gathered to celebrate the work of the region’s apprentices at a glittering awards gala at The Great Hall, Lancaster University, Bailrigg, Lancaster, on Wednesday March 27.
The event, which is organised by the Lancashire Post, aims to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate, organisations and institutions across our wonderful Red Rose County.
The winners and runners up were as follows:
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
Winner – Emily Tadman.
Runners up:
Ben Edwards.
George Lord.
Tom Maddran.
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
Sponsored by VEKA PLC
Winner – Caitlain Woods.
Runners up:
Alex Gill.
Jade Angle.
Lucy Wright.
Degree Apprentice of the Year
Sponsored by University of Central Lancashire
Winner – Shaun Everitt
Runners up:
Amanda Barbour.
Elissa Bridge.
Kam Pul Yip.
Higher Apprentice of the Year
Sponsored by Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub
Winner – Shelley Gill
Runners up:
Ben Welch.
Claire Wilkinson.
Ellis Wallbank.
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice
Sponsored by Electricity North West
Winner – Sam Lloyd.
Runners up:
Jess Rackley.
Lucy Wright.
Tom Boocock.
Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year.
Winner – Shaun Everitt.
Runner up:
Michelle Faulkner.
Construction Apprentice of the Year
Winner – Tom Riley.
Runners up:
Nial Buckley.
Ridwan Mohammed.
Tom Kaye.
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Winner – Holly Bennison.
Runners up:
Ben Welch.
Brayden Hartley.
Ollie Frimston.
SME Employer of the Year
Sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College
Winner – Calico Enterprise.
Runners up:
H&T Presspart.
Panache Cruises.
Tilemaster Adhesives Ltd.
Large Business Employer of the Year.
Sponsored by North West Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Winner – Baxi.
Runners up:
Electricity North West.
MBDA.
Pleasure Beach Resort.
Mentor of the Year Award
Winner – Ryan Kennedy.
Runners up:
Allan Wareing.
Emma Stanford.
Paul Ashdown.
Training Provider/Programme of the Year
Sponsored by Kepak Group
Winner – Blackburn College.
Runners up:
Blackpool and The Fylde College.
Myerscough College.
Themis at Burnley College.
Technology & Digital Apprentice
Winner – Joanne Greenhalgh.
Runners up:
Andrew Gaskell.
Eloise Burton.
Lara McCabe.
The event was sponsored by University of Central Lancashire, Blackpool and The Fylde College, VEKA PLC, Kepak Group, Electricity North West, Lancashire Skills Employment Hub and Apprenticeship Ambassador Network North West.
Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from the event.