Plans to create a new police station for Chorley have been formally submitted.

The intention to take over Runshaw’s former Chorley site in Euxton Lane were first mooted in 2022 by then Police and Crime Commissioner, Andrew Snowden.

Now detailed plans and images have been lodged with Chorley Borough Council, which will make a decision on the proposed change of use as well as the installaiton of a new 45m high telecommunications mast, reconfigured and extended parking facilities, access works, new landscaping and boundary treatments.

Why do it?

Lancashire Constabulary wants to replace the existing town centre station in Chorley and an associated storage facility which is currently based in Accrington. The Road Policing Unit which is currently located in Samlesbury will also be relocating to the application site. The facilities are deemed to no longer be fit for purpose.

A statement submitted by the force to planning bosses says: “The new facility would accommodate the area’s response and neighbourhood policing teams, Criminal Investigation Department and other specialist teams, as well as a training campus. The proposed location of the new facility is considered well placed due to its location on the strategic highways network, well placed for servicing both the local Chorley area and accessing the motorway.”

How Chorley Police station could look | Cassidy and Ashton/Chorley Council

What would it be like?

The statement says the conversion will necessitate internal changes to the building but external alterations will be “limited with the general character of the building maintained”. Primarily, the existing modern uPVC windows are to be replaced with a steel crittal style which is considered more in keeping with the original building design and will be more energy efficient.

Externally, the existing car park would be reconfigured and extended to provide a total of 488 car parking spaces. Covered bicycle storage would be provided in four locations across the site, close to the entrances to the building and motorcycle spaces would be located to the rear. The force says: “The level of parking identified is required due to the significant number of operational vehicles which need to be stored on site, alongside accommodating staff and visitors.”

A low-level, 1.1m high wrought iron style fence is proposed to the frontage of the site, outside of the main entrance to the building, alongside “appropriate” landscaping.

Emergency exit

Access into the car park would be via the existing traffic light-controlled junction to the south-east of the site. A new direct emergency exit onto Euxton Lane is also proposed which would provide an alternative route for egress only onto the main highway for emergency vehicles should there be any obstructions on the wider estate roads. The report states: “This is not envisaged to be a highly frequented route and only for rare occasions.

To the rear of the building a 45m telecommunications mast and associated equipment house would be installed. The mast is required to support communications across the constabulary’s hub network.

Open 24 hours

The report states that the station would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for employee on shift work. It is expected that up to 400 staff would be on site during each shift. The public enquiry desk would be open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and closed on bank holidays.

The application site was originally a part of the Royal Ordnance Offices, an administrative building, built in the 1930s and associated with the ROF Chorley.