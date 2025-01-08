New £25m police station in Lancashire will 'play key part in delivering efficient policing'
Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett, alongside senior officers, signed steel beams now installed at the new Pendle station site.
The event marked the completion of the steel framework, with construction progressing well at the Carr Road site in Nelson since groundwork began in March 2024.
The new Pendle police station is set to open in Spring 2026, housing response and neighbourhood policing teams, investigative services, and more, enhancing local community support.
The station in Carr Road will replace the force's buildings in Colne and Nelson which were constructed in the 1970s.
A front counter will be included in the new station, ensuring continued access to vital police services for Pendle residents when the facility opens.
Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "I'm pleased to see the new Pendle Police Station starting to take shape, with policing in the area set to benefit from what is a significant investment into policing infrastructure in the east of the county.
"The Carr Road station will play a key part in delivering efficient, effective policing for Pendle and the wider area, that the public rightly expect and deserve.
"I'm looking forward to seeing further progress being made in the coming months and being able to open this modern, fit for purpose police station that will help deliver on my commitment to tackle crime and keep people safe."
Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett added: “I am delighted that our new Pendle Police Station is on track to be finished during the spring of 2026.
“This build will provide officers and staff with the facilities they need to do their jobs effectively, whilst ensuring the policing estate is fit for purpose.
“The modern site is part of much-needed wider investment in policing infrastructure in Lancashire.”
Michael Poole-Sutherland, director for Willmott Dixon in the North, said: “We’re proud to mark this milestone and to be playing our part in delivering such an important project for Lancashire Constabulary which will ensure officers have the modern facilities and the very best support to deliver frontline services to keep the people of Pendle safe.”