Plans have been launched to turn an eight-bedroomed house into a cafe and flats.

Shabnam Rehman has applied to change the use of 63 Pringle Street, Blackburn, and outlines a list of changes for the property which is currently vacant “with many areas of repair required internally”.

The main proposals are to extend the property to the side where there is currently a single garage. This is to be demolished and rebuilt as a two storey extension. It is also proposed that the loft space to the main roof be converted into accommodation with a dormer extension to be added to the rear of the roof.

It is also proposed that part of the ground floor be converted into a cafe, creating a change of use from planning class C3 to planning class E(b) - Sale of food and drink for consumption (mostly) on the premises.

A planning statement to Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council says: “The proposed café would be predominantly to the elevation on Queens Park Road, facing the existing commercial premises that have been converted to include a shop frontage. It is proposed to replace the existing door and windows to the ground floor side elevation to create a shopfront entrance and large window. The rest of the ground floor and the first floor and roof space are to be used to create three two-bedroom self contained flats and one one- bedroom self contained flat.”

The proposed café will cover 65sq metres of the existing ground floor layout with 33.5sq metres of this to be the dining area. It will have an entrance to the side elevation into a counter service area with kitchen, storage and toilet facilities within the staff area and large new window onto Queens Park Road and also the existing bay window to the front elevation.

No details of parking or opening hours have been publicly provided.

A decision will be made in coming weeks by council planning chiefs.