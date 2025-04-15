Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A top hotel and restaurant venue in the heart of Lancashire is looking to improve it’s wedding and function room offering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses at Michelin-starred Northcote in Langho, are seeking permission to build an extension to the existing Louis Roderer Room. They say the intention is not to increase capacity, “but to enable better use of the room by both the hotel and its guests”, adding: “It would improve the ability of the room to hold wedding services, offer more lounge space, and the accommodation for entertainment to small events.

The application to Ribble Valley Borough Council is identical to one from 2018 that was approved, but has since lapsed, as work did not start within three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Louis Roderer room currently covers an area of 68 sqm, and is described as a bespoke dining suite that can accommodate up to 60 seated delegates. They offer lunch and dinner sittings and corporate and private event dining, provided by the Michelin star team.

A planning statement says: “This offers an exclusive and private experience to guests who can also enjoy the separate entrance and terrace. The proposal aims to enhance these features by offering a slighter larger area, allowing more comfort and space for occupants and to allow more efficient service to guests.”

The area over which the extension would be built is currently part of the patio space with seating and canopy overhead. It is known as the Champagne Courtyard and is a part of the package offering the use of the Louis Roderer Room function space, meaning the proposal would not result in the loss of any wider amenity to occupants of the hotel.

The area where the extension would be built at Northcote | sjs

The agent states that the extension has been designed in a manner to complement the existing building and “create a coherent addition that retains the same architectural language of the current house.” If passed, it would be constructed in matching red brick with dressed stone quoins to the southern corner and a new entrance door and canopy on the southern return elevation. The roof will be pitched with a flat roof section behind.

Other changes to Northcote

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Northcote was successful in gaining permission for a new pavilion restaurant with a "sense of theatre". Ribble Valley Borough Council has given full permission for the new single-storey building on grazing land, which is part of a masterplan by owners the Stafford Collection to "create an iconic leisure destination with a strong local outreach and global recognition". As well as having a new restaurant, the overall plan is to increase the number of hotel rooms, have a new spa/wellness/health club facility, a private events space and training academy.