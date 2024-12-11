A Lancashire woman has been given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) that bans her from entering 14 shops.

Amy Barnes, 28, from Nelson has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order | Lancashire Police

Amy Barnes, 28, of Newfield Drive, Nelson, has been given a CBO as a result of prolific shoplifting.

Barnes was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates Court on the 10th December 2024, with the following conditions:

She is prohibited from entering:

Farm Foods, Market Street, Colne.

Sainsbury’s, Windy Bank, Colne.

Aldi, North Valley Retail Park, Colne.

LIDL, North Valley Retail Park, Colne.

NISA, Skipton Road, Colne.

B and M, Corporation Street, Colne

Matalan, North Valley Retail Park, Colne

One Stop Shop, Netherfield Road, Nelson

SPAR, Manchester Road, Nelson

Lidl, Rigby Street, Nelson

Home Bargains, 11 Leeds Road, Nelson

Asda Stores, Swinden Retail Park, Corporation Street, Colne

Morrisons, Pendle Street, Nelson

Marks and Spencer, St James Street, Burnley

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the Chief Constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.

"The public need to know that in the event of a crime such as shoplifting, the police will come, and the crime will be punished accordingly. I will continue to scrutinise the Constabulary to deliver better outcomes on retail crime."