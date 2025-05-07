Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new immersive light trail has announced it is coming to the North West for the first time and below is everything you need to know...

This winter, Heaton Park in Manchester will be transformed after dark into a glowing world of wonder as Northern Lights, one of the UK’s most celebrated festive light trails, makes its North West debut.

From November 20 2025, visitors can step into an immersive world of light and sound in a breathtaking festive experience for all ages.

Already a hit in Newcastle, Leeds, and Cardiff’s Bute Park, Northern Lights has captured national attention with its cinematic visuals, choreographed soundscapes and festive atmosphere and it’s fast becoming one of the UK’s must-visit winter attractions.

The mile-long route will feature 10–12 large-scale installations, each synchronised to bespoke soundtracks to create a 90-minute experience like no other.

Winding through Heaton Park’s iconic grounds, visitors will encounter glowing tunnels, enchanted glades, and a stunning illuminated lake scene—all designed to spark wonder.

Alongside the trail, Northern Lights Manchester will host a Christmas Village, serving up mulled wine, hot chocolate, toasted marshmallows, and street food from Manchester’s finest independent traders. Vintage fairground rides and open fire pits will complete the winter vibes—perfect for a cosy, magical night out.

What has been said about the new light trail?

Roxy Robinson, Creative Director at From the Fields, the team behind it, said: “We’re putting together an experience that is completely new and unlike anything seen on the park before. Our goal is to create a magical evening out that feels joyful, atmospheric, and a little bit extraordinary. We want people to step into a different world for 90 minutes and leave with huge smiles on their faces.”

A scene from a previous Northern Lights trail. | submit

When is the event actually open?

Running between November 20 and December 21 2025, there are entry slots every 15 minutes between 4:15pm and 8:15pm.

When can I get tickets and how much are they?

General tickets go on sale on Tuesday, June 3 at 10am via northernlightsmanchester.com

Adult prices range from £15 - £23.95 whilst child tickets (for those aged 3-16yrs) cost between £5 - £16.50 and under 3s go free.

Early Bird registation is also now open (from May 7).

If you sign up for Early Bird registration, you get 20% off tickets for a limited time and the change to wwin a family pass and £50 spending voucher.

Currently a Super Off-Peak Family Ticket with 20% off early bird discount amounts to £30 for 2 adults and 2 children (£7.50 per person).

You can sign up for that here: northernlightsmanchester.com/signup

What is accessibility like at the trail?

The trail will be fully accessible and will follow hard paths, ramps, and matted areas, with no steps, making it suitable for wheelchairs and prams.

There will also be dedicated quiet sessions for neurodivergent visitors and queue-jump wristbands for those with additional needs

Who are the people behind the experience?

From the Fields, the team behind award-winning events Bluedot, Kendal Calling, and Christmas at Bute Park, are the producers behind Northern Lights Manchester.

Their Cardiff trail alone has welcomed over 358,000 visitors since launching in 2021—making it one of the UK’s most successful festive light events outside London.

Creative partners include Mandy Lights and Ithaca Studios—the visionary minds behind headline installations at Kew Gardens, Netflix, and Glastonbury.

Keep up to date with Northern Lights news by following their Instagram, @northernlightsmanchester, and liking their Facebook page: Northern Lights Manchester