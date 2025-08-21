New homes, takeaways & changes at Asda: all the planning applications submitted in Preston last week
In total, 28 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Friday, August 8 and Friday, August 15.
The deadline for a decision on the following is September 5.
Application 06/2025/0148
Ward - St Matthews
Location - 74 - 76 Meadow Street, Preston, PR1 1TS
Proposal - Conversion of first-floor flat to 6no. self-contained flats, two storey rear extension and raising of existing main roof
Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 14 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0748
Ward - Preston Rural East
Location - 144-146 Grimsargh Post Office, Preston Road, Preston, PR2 5JQ
Proposal - Change of use of part of the ground floor from storage space to take away/food prep area (SuiGeneris) including installation of ventilation extract within roof structure
Case Officer - Megan Stewert on 14 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0747
Ward - Garrison
Location - 5A, Coach House, Lower Bank Road, Preston, PR2 8NS
Proposal - Single-storey rear extension with balcony, including associated internal and external remodelling
Case Officer - Michele Evans on 12 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0826
Ward - Deepdale
Location - Units H1b, H2, J1 and J2, Deepdale Shopping Park, Preston, PR1 6QY
Proposal - Widening of goods to allow increased food sales, provision of new substation, installation of plant,and external alterations associated with the amalgamation of Units H1b, H2, J1 and J2
Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 13 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0780
Ward - Preston Rural North
Location - 4 Kingsway Gardens, Preston, PR4 0YS
Proposal - 9no. dwellings with associated infrastructure following demolition of existing structures (pursuant to 06/2023/0248 to seek variation of condition no.1 approved plans and no.3 materials for plot 8)
Case Officer - Vanessa CartwrightBremner on 18 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0813
Ward - St Matthews
Location - 7-9 Sedgwick Street, Preston, PR1 1TP
Proposal - Proposed new shop front entrance following demolition of existing entrance canopy and first floor extension
Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 8 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0824
Ward - Preston Rural East
Location - 517, Garstang Road, Preston, PR3 5JA
Proposal - Alterations to external elevations to include new glazed entranceway and windows, blocking up andrelocation of doorway and external cladding
Case Officer - Vanessa CartwrightBremner on 8 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0836
Ward - City Centre
Location - 226 West Strand, Preston, PR1 8UJ
Proposal - Prior notification submission for change of use from 2no. hairdressers and nail salon units (Class E)to 2no. one bedroom studio apartments (C3)
Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 8 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0840
Ward - Ashton
Location - 16 Mafeking Road, Preston, PR2 2JQ
Proposal - Proposed change of use from dwellinghouse (C3)to children's home (C2)
Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 8 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0843
Ward - Deepdale
Location - 161-163 St Pauls Road, Preston, PR11PX
Proposal - Change of use of first floor from flat (Class C3) to 5 bed HMO (Class C4)
Case Officer - Vanessa CartwrightBremner on 8 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0845
Ward - City Centre
Location - 11a Grafton Street, Preston, PR1 8JH
Proposal - Construction of a new three-storey community centre following the demolition of the existing community hall
Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 13 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0847
Ward - City Centre
Location - 8 St Wilfrid Street, Preston, PR1 2US
Proposal - Front dormer
Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 12 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0852
Ward - Preston Rural North
Location - Longley Barn, Latus Hall Farm, Carron Lane, Preston, PR3 2LN
Proposal - Conversion of existing garage to granny annexe accommodation and addition of outbuilding,erection of detached garage, porch to rear, alterations to windows to side and rear elevations (pursuant to 06/2024/0605 to seek
Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 12 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0863
Ward - Plungington
Location - 46-50 Aqueduct Street, Preston, PR1 7RE
Proposal - Vehicle wash bay canopy following the demolition of the existing bay, dividing wall and garage(pursuant to 06/2022/0761 to seek variation of condition no.3 hours of operation)
Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 13 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0862
Ward - Brookfield
Location - 24, Moorfield Drive, Preston, PR2 6AB
Proposal - Part two storey and single storey rear extension andrelocation of garage
Case Officer - Michele Evans on 15 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0866
Ward - Preston Rural North
Location - Land to the north of Maxy Lane, to the east of Sandy Lane and to the west of Tabley Lane, Higher Bartle, Preston
Proposal - Discharge of condition no.8 (Surface water and pollution prevention) attached to planning permission 06/2020/1421
Case Officer - Patrick Marfleet on 15 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0864
Ward - City Centre
Location - Harris Institute, Avenham Lane, Preston, PR1 3SS
Proposal - Discharge of condition no.7 (Exterior and interior conservation and intervention methodology) andno.8 (Traffic management plan) attached to planning permission 06/2024/0489
Case Officer - Laura Holden on 14 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0867
Ward - Preston Rural North
Location - Land to the north of Maxy Lane, to the east of Sandy Lane and to the west of Tabley Lane, Higher Bartle, Preston
Proposal - Discharge of condition no.11 (Construction and Environmental Management Plan) attached to planning permission 06/2020/1421
Case Officer - Patrick Marfleet on 15 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0869
Ward - City Centre
Location - Footpath at Queen Street, Preston, PR1 4HZ
Proposal - Prior notification submission for the installation of 20m monopole, 12no. antenna apertures and 7no.cabinets and development ancillary thereto
Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 15 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0876
Ward - Garrison
Location - Asda Supermarket, Pittman Way, Preston, PR2 9NP
Proposal - Area 1, shrubs will be formatively shaped but not reduced in height; all encroachment into the publicpavement will be removed back to kerb line to a height of 2.4 metres. Area 2, the encroaching mixed species trees and shrubs will be uplifted back to kerb line up to a maximum height of 2.4 metres to reduce the risk of vehicle impact. Area 3, the vegetation will be removed to ground level to remove the potential pest habitat in the dot com area. Area 4, the hedge will be reduced in height to 2 metres to allow for future maintenance
Case Officer - Georgia Amis on 15 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0875
Ward - City Centre
Location - Flat 3, 12, Waltons Parade, Preston, PR18QT
Proposal - Reduce and remove lateral branches to allow access to Openreach telecommunications pole
Case Officer - Georgia Amis on 15 August 2025
