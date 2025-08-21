Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Preston City Council last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 28 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Friday, August 8 and Friday, August 15.

The deadline for a decision on the following is September 5.

Application 06/2025/0148

Ward - St Matthews

Location - 74 - 76 Meadow Street, Preston, PR1 1TS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal - Conversion of first-floor flat to 6no. self-contained flats, two storey rear extension and raising of existing main roof

Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 14 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0748

The Grimsargh Village Store could soon be adding a takeaway to its premises | Google

Ward - Preston Rural East

Location - 144-146 Grimsargh Post Office, Preston Road, Preston, PR2 5JQ

Proposal - Change of use of part of the ground floor from storage space to take away/food prep area (SuiGeneris) including installation of ventilation extract within roof structure

Case Officer - Megan Stewert on 14 August 2025

You can read more about this application here.

Application 06/2025/0747

Ward - Garrison

Location - 5A, Coach House, Lower Bank Road, Preston, PR2 8NS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal - Single-storey rear extension with balcony, including associated internal and external remodelling

Case Officer - Michele Evans on 12 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0826

Google

Ward - Deepdale

Location - Units H1b, H2, J1 and J2, Deepdale Shopping Park, Preston, PR1 6QY

Proposal - Widening of goods to allow increased food sales, provision of new substation, installation of plant,and external alterations associated with the amalgamation of Units H1b, H2, J1 and J2

Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 13 August 2025

You can read more about this application here.

Application 06/2025/0780

Ward - Preston Rural North

Location - 4 Kingsway Gardens, Preston, PR4 0YS

Proposal - 9no. dwellings with associated infrastructure following demolition of existing structures (pursuant to 06/2023/0248 to seek variation of condition no.1 approved plans and no.3 materials for plot 8)

Case Officer - Vanessa CartwrightBremner on 18 July 2025

Read More Former Lancashire MP Jack Straw says Labour should not fear Reform UK

Application 06/2025/0813

Ward - St Matthews

Location - 7-9 Sedgwick Street, Preston, PR1 1TP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal - Proposed new shop front entrance following demolition of existing entrance canopy and first floor extension

Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 8 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0824

Ward - Preston Rural East

Location - 517, Garstang Road, Preston, PR3 5JA

Proposal - Alterations to external elevations to include new glazed entranceway and windows, blocking up andrelocation of doorway and external cladding

Case Officer - Vanessa CartwrightBremner on 8 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0836

The pictured beauty salons will be turned into flats if plans are approved. | Google Maps

Ward - City Centre

Location - 226 West Strand, Preston, PR1 8UJ

Proposal - Prior notification submission for change of use from 2no. hairdressers and nail salon units (Class E)to 2no. one bedroom studio apartments (C3)

Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 8 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0840

Ward - Ashton

Location - 16 Mafeking Road, Preston, PR2 2JQ

Proposal - Proposed change of use from dwellinghouse (C3)to children's home (C2)

Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 8 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0843

Ward - Deepdale

Location - 161-163 St Pauls Road, Preston, PR11PX

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal - Change of use of first floor from flat (Class C3) to 5 bed HMO (Class C4)

Case Officer - Vanessa CartwrightBremner on 8 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0845

A new community centre is planned for this site. | Google Maps

Ward - City Centre

Location - 11a Grafton Street, Preston, PR1 8JH

Proposal - Construction of a new three-storey community centre following the demolition of the existing community hall

Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 13 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0847

Ward - City Centre

Location - 8 St Wilfrid Street, Preston, PR1 2US

Proposal - Front dormer

Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 12 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0852

Ward - Preston Rural North

Location - Longley Barn, Latus Hall Farm, Carron Lane, Preston, PR3 2LN

Proposal - Conversion of existing garage to granny annexe accommodation and addition of outbuilding,erection of detached garage, porch to rear, alterations to windows to side and rear elevations (pursuant to 06/2024/0605 to seek

Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 12 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0863

Enterprise Car & Van Hire on Aqueduct Street has submitted a planning application. | Google Maps

Ward - Plungington

Location - 46-50 Aqueduct Street, Preston, PR1 7RE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal - Vehicle wash bay canopy following the demolition of the existing bay, dividing wall and garage(pursuant to 06/2022/0761 to seek variation of condition no.3 hours of operation)

Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 13 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0862

Ward - Brookfield

Location - 24, Moorfield Drive, Preston, PR2 6AB

Proposal - Part two storey and single storey rear extension andrelocation of garage

Case Officer - Michele Evans on 15 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0866

Ward - Preston Rural North

Location - Land to the north of Maxy Lane, to the east of Sandy Lane and to the west of Tabley Lane, Higher Bartle, Preston

Proposal - Discharge of condition no.8 (Surface water and pollution prevention) attached to planning permission 06/2020/1421

Case Officer - Patrick Marfleet on 15 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0864

Another planning application has gone in for the Harris Museum. | National World

Ward - City Centre

Location - Harris Institute, Avenham Lane, Preston, PR1 3SS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal - Discharge of condition no.7 (Exterior and interior conservation and intervention methodology) andno.8 (Traffic management plan) attached to planning permission 06/2024/0489

Case Officer - Laura Holden on 14 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0867

Ward - Preston Rural North

Location - Land to the north of Maxy Lane, to the east of Sandy Lane and to the west of Tabley Lane, Higher Bartle, Preston

Proposal - Discharge of condition no.11 (Construction and Environmental Management Plan) attached to planning permission 06/2020/1421

Case Officer - Patrick Marfleet on 15 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0869

Ward - City Centre

Location - Footpath at Queen Street, Preston, PR1 4HZ

Proposal - Prior notification submission for the installation of 20m monopole, 12no. antenna apertures and 7no.cabinets and development ancillary thereto

Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 15 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0876

A planning application has gone in for the Asda in Fulwood. | Google Maps

Ward - Garrison

Location - Asda Supermarket, Pittman Way, Preston, PR2 9NP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal - Area 1, shrubs will be formatively shaped but not reduced in height; all encroachment into the publicpavement will be removed back to kerb line to a height of 2.4 metres. Area 2, the encroaching mixed species trees and shrubs will be uplifted back to kerb line up to a maximum height of 2.4 metres to reduce the risk of vehicle impact. Area 3, the vegetation will be removed to ground level to remove the potential pest habitat in the dot com area. Area 4, the hedge will be reduced in height to 2 metres to allow for future maintenance

Case Officer - Georgia Amis on 15 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0875

Ward - City Centre

Location - Flat 3, 12, Waltons Parade, Preston, PR18QT

Proposal - Reduce and remove lateral branches to allow access to Openreach telecommunications pole

Case Officer - Georgia Amis on 15 August 2025

You can also see the planning applications submitted in Preston the week before here.