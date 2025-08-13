All the planning applications submitted in Preston last week inc new takeaway, hair salon & homes
In total, 23 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Friday, July 25 and Friday, August 1.
The deadline for a decision on the following is August 29.
Application 06/2025/0620
Ward - Deepdale
Location - St Thomas Halls, 34 St Thomas Road, Preston, PR1 6AX
Proposal - Proposed demolition of existing student accommodation building and erection of 6-storey building containing 31no. apartment units
Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 1 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0789
Ward - Fishwick & Frenchwood
Location - 10 Frenchwood Knoll, Preston, PR1 4LE
Proposal - Two/first floor extension to front, and additional first floor window to east side elevation
Case Officer - Michele Evans on 6 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0803
Ward - City Centre
Location - 50 Avenham Street, Preston, PR1 3BN
Proposal - Prior notification for change of use from probation office (Class E) to 25no. dwellinghouses (Class C3) with associated bin and cycle storage
Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 23 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0804
Ward - Garrison
Location - 9 Manor Avenue, Preston, PR2 8DN
Proposal - Front porch, single storey rear extension, rear dormer, replacement windows, raised decking to rear, and replacement hard surfacing
Case Officer - Michele Evans on 6 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0805
Ward - Preston Rural North
Location - 3 Church Lane Cottages, Church Lane, Whitechapel, Preston, PR3 2EP
Proposal - Proposed two storey rear extension and porch
Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 23 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0808
Ward - City Centre
Location - 65 Fishergate, Preston, PR1 8BJ
Proposal - Installation of 12no. solar panels on the rear side of property
Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 23 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0814
Ward - City Centre
Location - Harris Institute, Avenham Lane, Preston, PR1 3SS
Proposal - Discharge of condition no.7 (Conservation and Intervention Methodology) attached to Listed Building Consent 06/2024/0490
Case Officer - Laura Holden on 6 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0817
Ward - Fishwick & Frenchwood
Location - 20 Tiber Street, Preston, PR1 3QS
Proposal - Hip to gable roof enlargement, rear dormer, first floor/two storey rear extension, single storey rear extensions, and erection of rear yard wall, following demolition of existing garage
Case Officer - Michele Evans on 24 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0820
Ward - Garrison
Location - 16 Fulwood Hall Lane, Preston, PR2 8DB
Proposal - Single storey side/rear extension, replacement windows to host property, replacement front door, replacement render to existing dwelling, and detached outbuilding, following demolition of existing single storey rear outrigger and front porch (retrospective)
Case Officer - Michele Evans on 25 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0822
Ward - Deepdale
Location - 98 St Thomas Road, Preston, PR1 6AX
Proposal - Proposed single storey rear extension
Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 6 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0828
Ward - Sharoe Green
Location - 3 The Friars, Preston, PR2 8LB
Proposal - Single storey rear orangery and extension to existing garage, raising existing flat roof, and creation of a sun room and gym
Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 29 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0830
Ward - Cadley
Location - 22 Mayfield Avenue, Preston, PR2 3UH
Proposal - Single storey side/rear extension following demolition of external store and toilets
Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 29 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0837
Ward - Sharoe Green
Location - Archbishop Temple C Of E Secondary School, St Vincents Road, Preston, PR2 8RA
Proposal - Listed Building Consent for erection of an extension comprising classrooms, library, performing arts facility, reception with associated landscaping works and external works and internal access alterations following demolition of garage and single storey workshop
Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 8 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0841
Ward - Garrison
Location - 15 Garrison Road, Preston, PR2 8AL
Proposal - Reduce height and crown thin up to 50% for 6no. trees (Trees 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 & 9) and remove 3no. trees (Trees 5, 6 & 7)
Case Officer - Georgia Amis on 4 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0844
Ward - Preston Rural North
Location - Land to the north of Maxy Lane, to the east of Sandy Lane and to the west of Tabley Lane, Higher Bartle, Preston
Proposal - Discharge of condition no.7 (Surface Water Sustainable Drainage Scheme) attached to outline permission 06/2020/1421
Case Officer - Patrick Marfleet on 5 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0848
Ward - Ribbleton
Location - Sir Tom Finney High School, Ribbleton Hall Drive, Preston, PR2 6EE
Proposal - Discharge of conditions 4 (Biodiversity Net Gain) and 5 (Habitat Management and Monitoring Plan) attached to planning permission 06/2025/0494
Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 28 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0849
Ward - Fishwick & Frenchwood
Location - 85 Malvern Avenue, Preston, PR1 4PL
Proposal - Variation of condition no.1 (Approved Plans) attached to planning permission 06/2025/0313, to install a flat roof that will allow all the steelwork to be encased within the development
Case Officer - Michele Evans on 6 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0854
Ward - Lea & Larches
Location - 13 Willow Coppice, Preston, PR2 1XW
Proposal - Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of part of garage to hair salon
Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 6 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0855
Ward - Preston Rural East, Preston Rural North
Location - Land off Langley Lane, Preston, PR3 2JP
Proposal - 1no. residential dwelling, creation of parkland landscape, erection of outbuilding, walled garden, solar panels and access works (pursuant to 06/2025/0367 to seek variation of conditions 1 - approved plans and 9 - tree and hedgerow protection)
Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 7 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0856
Ward - Preston Rural North
Location - Land South of Bartle Lane, Preston
Proposal - Discharge of conditions 24 (Construction Surface Water Management Plan), 25 (Surface Water Sustainable Drainage System) , 29 (Future Management and Maintenance of Proposed Streets) and 36 (Operation and Maintenance Manual) attached to hybrid permission 06/2021/1414
Case Officer - Laura Holden on 7 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0857
Ward - Preston Rural North
Location - Land adjacent Mount Pleasant Farm, Green Lane, Barton, Preston, PR3 0RP
Proposal - Change of use of agricultural land for laying out of 64 containerised battery storage units together with associated inverters, transformers, ring main unit, switchgear unit, cooling units and foundations/hardstanding. Erection of palisade security fence around the battery compound. Erection of 6 infrared CCTV cameras. Laying out of access track to the battery compound from the unclassified substation access road (pursuant to 06/2022/0763 to remove condition no.16 - Acoustic)
Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 7 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0858
Ward - Deepdale
Location - Footway at Falcon Street, adjacent to the car park and opposite the junction to the alleyway at the rear of 315 St Georges Road, Preston
Proposal - Prior notification submission for 15m steel pole to support fibre cable and ancillary electronic communications apparatus and/or radio antennae with associated cabinetry housing electronic communications apparatus and/or radio equipment to form part of a high speed broadband electronic communications network
Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 7 August 2025
Application 06/2025/0859
Ward - Greyfriars
Location - 3 Broadway, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9TH
Proposal - Change of use from retail (Class E) to hot food takeaway (Sui Generis), with alterations to front elevation, bin storage area and an extraction flue to the rear (pursuant to 06/2024/1021 to seek variation of condition no.1 - approved plans)
Case Officer - Vanessa Cartwright-Bremner on 7 August 2025
You can search the Preston Planning Portal yourself here.