Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Preston City Council last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 23 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Friday, July 25 and Friday, August 1.

The deadline for a decision on the following is August 29.

Application 06/2025/0620

The former telephone exchange on St Thomas' Road became student accommodation, currently known as The Box, almost 25 years ago - and is now set to be flattened | Google

Ward - Deepdale

Location - St Thomas Halls, 34 St Thomas Road, Preston, PR1 6AX

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal - Proposed demolition of existing student accommodation building and erection of 6-storey building containing 31no. apartment units

Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 1 August 2025

You can read a full story about this application here.

Application 06/2025/0789

Ward - Fishwick & Frenchwood

Location - 10 Frenchwood Knoll, Preston, PR1 4LE

Proposal - Two/first floor extension to front, and additional first floor window to east side elevation

Case Officer - Michele Evans on 6 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0803

The formr probattion office in Preston could become 25 new homes. | Google Maps

Ward - City Centre

Location - 50 Avenham Street, Preston, PR1 3BN

Proposal - Prior notification for change of use from probation office (Class E) to 25no. dwellinghouses (Class C3) with associated bin and cycle storage

Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 23 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0804

Ward - Garrison

Location - 9 Manor Avenue, Preston, PR2 8DN

Proposal - Front porch, single storey rear extension, rear dormer, replacement windows, raised decking to rear, and replacement hard surfacing

Case Officer - Michele Evans on 6 August 2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application 06/2025/0805

Ward - Preston Rural North

Location - 3 Church Lane Cottages, Church Lane, Whitechapel, Preston, PR3 2EP

Proposal - Proposed two storey rear extension and porch

Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 23 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0808

Ward - City Centre

Location - 65 Fishergate, Preston, PR1 8BJ

Proposal - Installation of 12no. solar panels on the rear side of property

Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 23 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0814

A new applicaiton hs been submitted for the Harris Museum. | National World

Ward - City Centre

Location - Harris Institute, Avenham Lane, Preston, PR1 3SS

Proposal - Discharge of condition no.7 (Conservation and Intervention Methodology) attached to Listed Building Consent 06/2024/0490

Case Officer - Laura Holden on 6 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0817

Ward - Fishwick & Frenchwood

Location - 20 Tiber Street, Preston, PR1 3QS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal - Hip to gable roof enlargement, rear dormer, first floor/two storey rear extension, single storey rear extensions, and erection of rear yard wall, following demolition of existing garage

Case Officer - Michele Evans on 24 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0820

Ward - Garrison

Location - 16 Fulwood Hall Lane, Preston, PR2 8DB

Proposal - Single storey side/rear extension, replacement windows to host property, replacement front door, replacement render to existing dwelling, and detached outbuilding, following demolition of existing single storey rear outrigger and front porch (retrospective)

Case Officer - Michele Evans on 25 July 2025

Read More Lancashire residents to be left angry over permit scheme rejection near popular wedding venue

Application 06/2025/0822

Ward - Deepdale

Location - 98 St Thomas Road, Preston, PR1 6AX

Proposal - Proposed single storey rear extension

Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 6 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0828

Ward - Sharoe Green

Location - 3 The Friars, Preston, PR2 8LB

Proposal - Single storey rear orangery and extension to existing garage, raising existing flat roof, and creation of a sun room and gym

Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 29 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0830

Ward - Cadley

Location - 22 Mayfield Avenue, Preston, PR2 3UH

Proposal - Single storey side/rear extension following demolition of external store and toilets

Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 29 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0837

A computer generated image shows the proposed extension to Archbishop Temple Church of England Secondary School | AHR Architects via Preston City Council planning portal

Ward - Sharoe Green

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location - Archbishop Temple C Of E Secondary School, St Vincents Road, Preston, PR2 8RA

Proposal - Listed Building Consent for erection of an extension comprising classrooms, library, performing arts facility, reception with associated landscaping works and external works and internal access alterations following demolition of garage and single storey workshop

Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 8 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0841

Ward - Garrison

Location - 15 Garrison Road, Preston, PR2 8AL

Proposal - Reduce height and crown thin up to 50% for 6no. trees (Trees 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 & 9) and remove 3no. trees (Trees 5, 6 & 7)

Case Officer - Georgia Amis on 4 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0844

Ward - Preston Rural North

Location - Land to the north of Maxy Lane, to the east of Sandy Lane and to the west of Tabley Lane, Higher Bartle, Preston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal - Discharge of condition no.7 (Surface Water Sustainable Drainage Scheme) attached to outline permission 06/2020/1421

Case Officer - Patrick Marfleet on 5 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0848

An application has been submitted for Sir Tom Finney High School | Google Maps

Ward - Ribbleton

Location - Sir Tom Finney High School, Ribbleton Hall Drive, Preston, PR2 6EE

Proposal - Discharge of conditions 4 (Biodiversity Net Gain) and 5 (Habitat Management and Monitoring Plan) attached to planning permission 06/2025/0494

Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 28 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0849

Ward - Fishwick & Frenchwood

Location - 85 Malvern Avenue, Preston, PR1 4PL

Proposal - Variation of condition no.1 (Approved Plans) attached to planning permission 06/2025/0313, to install a flat roof that will allow all the steelwork to be encased within the development

Case Officer - Michele Evans on 6 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0854

A hair salon is hoping to open at 13 Willow Coppice | Google Maps

Ward - Lea & Larches

Location - 13 Willow Coppice, Preston, PR2 1XW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal - Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of part of garage to hair salon

Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 6 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0855

Ward - Preston Rural East, Preston Rural North

Location - Land off Langley Lane, Preston, PR3 2JP

Proposal - 1no. residential dwelling, creation of parkland landscape, erection of outbuilding, walled garden, solar panels and access works (pursuant to 06/2025/0367 to seek variation of conditions 1 - approved plans and 9 - tree and hedgerow protection)

Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 7 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0856

Ward - Preston Rural North

Location - Land South of Bartle Lane, Preston

Proposal - Discharge of conditions 24 (Construction Surface Water Management Plan), 25 (Surface Water Sustainable Drainage System) , 29 (Future Management and Maintenance of Proposed Streets) and 36 (Operation and Maintenance Manual) attached to hybrid permission 06/2021/1414

Case Officer - Laura Holden on 7 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0857

Agricultural land off Green Lane has been earmarked for 64 containerised battery storage units. | Google Maps

Ward - Preston Rural North

Location - Land adjacent Mount Pleasant Farm, Green Lane, Barton, Preston, PR3 0RP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal - Change of use of agricultural land for laying out of 64 containerised battery storage units together with associated inverters, transformers, ring main unit, switchgear unit, cooling units and foundations/hardstanding. Erection of palisade security fence around the battery compound. Erection of 6 infrared CCTV cameras. Laying out of access track to the battery compound from the unclassified substation access road (pursuant to 06/2022/0763 to remove condition no.16 - Acoustic)

Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 7 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0858

Ward - Deepdale

Location - Footway at Falcon Street, adjacent to the car park and opposite the junction to the alleyway at the rear of 315 St Georges Road, Preston

Proposal - Prior notification submission for 15m steel pole to support fibre cable and ancillary electronic communications apparatus and/or radio antennae with associated cabinetry housing electronic communications apparatus and/or radio equipment to form part of a high speed broadband electronic communications network

Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 7 August 2025

Application 06/2025/0859

A takeaway is hoping to open at 3 Broadway, Fulwood. | Google Maps

Ward - Greyfriars

Location - 3 Broadway, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9TH

Proposal - Change of use from retail (Class E) to hot food takeaway (Sui Generis), with alterations to front elevation, bin storage area and an extraction flue to the rear (pursuant to 06/2024/1021 to seek variation of condition no.1 - approved plans)

Case Officer - Vanessa Cartwright-Bremner on 7 August 2025

You can search the Preston Planning Portal yourself here.