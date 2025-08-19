Hot food takeaway plans unveiled for Preston convenience store

A takeaway could be set to open within a village shop on the outskirts of Preston.

The Grimsargh Village Store has applied for permission to launch the new hot food venture in what is currently a storage area of its premises on Preston Road.

If given the go-ahead, the eatery “will not be a separate business and shall be linked to the convenience store”, documents submitted to Preston City Council state.

The proposed opening hours of the takeaway have not been provided as part of the planning application. The existing outlet opens between 6am and 9pm Monday to Saturday and 7am to 8pm on Sundays.

Five off-street parking places are available at the front of the store and these would remain unaltered under the proposal.

Planning approval was recently granted for a new “glazed shop front”, behind which the takeaway would operate.

The Premier-branded convenience store - which was refurbished last year - is already a registered food business. A kitchen area would be created and an extraction hood installed above any new cooking facilities, ventilating out through the roof.

The store lies diagonally opposite the former Browns Mitsubishi car showroom, which is the subject of an as-yet-undetermined planning application to open a new Spar and petrol station.

