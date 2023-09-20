New homes deliver over £5 million to boost Leyland community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To coincide with the development reaching its halfway point, over 60% of the community contributions have now been paid to South Ribble Council.

These include payments of almost £1.7million to date for affordable housing. Furthers payment, anticipated to total around £1.4million, will be made between now and 2026 towards affordable properties within the borough.

Redrow has also contributed £123,000 towards an extension to Worden Park and made payments of almost £2.3 million towards local infrastructure, as part of the community infrastructure levy (CIL).

A representative image of Redrow homes, similar to those being built at Worden Gardens. Photo: Redrow

Worden Gardens will eventually feature more than 200 homes from the housebuilder’s award-winning Heritage Collection, with a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties.

Set amid open countryside, the new community, located on Leyland Lane, has access to open spaces around Shaw Brook, as well as cycling and pedestrian access.

Residents can enjoy the best of both worlds with easy access to nearby towns and cities, including Leyland, Preston and event Manchester, plus popular Worden Park right on the doorstep.

Redrow Lancashire’s sales director Sian Pitt said: “While we are building homes in Leyland, we are also contributing towards affordable homes and improvements in the local area through our S106 community contributions. It’s just one of the ways new developments can provide a boost for the local economy, while delivering high quality housing.

“We have also donated £5,000 in voluntary community contributions and helped local community groups such Leyland Brass Band, Leyland Community Radio, St. Anne's Catholic Primary School, St Paul’s Bowling Club and the Wade Hall Community Association.

“Wherever Redrow builds, we always aim to help existing communities to thrive, as well as creating brand new communities in great locations.”