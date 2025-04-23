New Hall Tavern pub in Preston announces deal for BAE Systems workers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
New Hall Tavern pub on Cuerdale Lane will be offering the workers a 25 per cent discount on their meals.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
BAE Systems is a multinational defense, aerospace, and security company. They develop, engineer, manufacture, and support a wide range of products and services for air, land, sea, and cyberspace. The company's offerings include military aircraft, warships, tanks, armored vehicles, missiles, and cyber security solutions, among others.
A spokesperson for the pub said: “From today all current and retired BAE System workers will receive a 25% discount on their meals
“Wether it’s a working lunch, lunch break or after work tea.
“Come join us for some food.
“See you soon.”
They will also be offering anyone over 70 a Senior Special promotion, featuring 25 per cent off dishes avaiable from Tuesday to Friday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.