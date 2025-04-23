New Hall Tavern pub in Preston announces deal for BAE Systems workers

Staff at a Preston pub have announced there will be a deal going forward for all BAE Systems workers.

New Hall Tavern pub on Cuerdale Lane will be offering the workers a 25 per cent discount on their meals.

Staff of the New Hall Tavern pub in Preston have announced a 25 per cent off deal for BAE Systems workers. | Google

BAE Systems is a multinational defense, aerospace, and security company. They develop, engineer, manufacture, and support a wide range of products and services for air, land, sea, and cyberspace. The company's offerings include military aircraft, warships, tanks, armored vehicles, missiles, and cyber security solutions, among others.

A spokesperson for the pub said: “From today all current and retired BAE System workers will receive a 25% discount on their meals

“Wether it’s a working lunch, lunch break or after work tea.

“Come join us for some food.

“See you soon.”

They will also be offering anyone over 70 a Senior Special promotion, featuring 25 per cent off dishes avaiable from Tuesday to Friday.

