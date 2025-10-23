New driving jobs on offer as two Lancashire firms team up for major company expansion
McMurrays Haulage, Accrington’s leading family-owned transport and distribution company, has announced a significant new contract with Blackburn-based Pets Choice, marking a major milestone in the company’s ongoing expansion.
To support the new business, McMurrays has invested £1 million in six state-of-the-art trucks and 10 trailers, boosting capacity and modernising its fleet to ensure efficient and reliable service for its growing customer base.
In line with the expansion, McMurrays Haulage has launched a recruitment drive to attract new talent, seeking Class 1 and Class 2 drivers to join its growing team.
David McMurray, Managing Director of McMurrays Haulage, said: "Winning this contract is an exciting achievement for our business. It reflects the dedication and expertise of our team and allows us to continue creating valuable jobs in the local area. We’re looking forward to welcoming new drivers and expanding our operations while maintaining the high standards our customers expect."
The latest contract win and fleet expansion underline McMurrays Haulage’s commitment to growth, innovation and supporting the local economy through job creation and investment in the transport sector.
Pets Choice are one of the largest branded pet care manufacturers in the UK, exporting to over 50 countries and selling over 1,800 products.
How to apply
Interested candidates can apply by emailing [email protected] with their CV or online at https://mcmurrayshaulage.com/job-application/.