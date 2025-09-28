Leading manufacturer, Pets Choice Ltd, have just taken the exciting steps into bricks and mortar retailing with the opening of their first factory outlet store, Pet Range.

Located on Lower Phillips Road in Blackburn, the new store is a true haven for cat, dog and wildlife lovers.

Shoppers can explore a wide range of trusted, big-name brands across food, treats, toys and accessories - all at fantastic factory outlet prices.

Pets Choice has been based in Blackburn for 37 years, currently employing over 360 people and supplying partners in the pet specialty, grocery, independent retail, e-commerce, and veterinary sectors with high-quality products in various formats.

The move to in-store retailing is an exciting step for the Pets Choice team, but also the Blackburn community - with their growing portfolio creating more jobs in the area.

The Pet Range outlet store celebrated its grand with the area’s pet community, including appearances from local pet influencers and a live pet sketch artist.

Guests explored the full product range, connected with fellow animal lovers and posed for personalised pet portraits.

CEO of Pets Choice, Tony Raeburn, said: “We have been building our presence in Blackburn for many years and are a major employer in the town.

“Opening a store is a great way to raise our profile and help reduce waste by selling our loved brands to the community at outlet prices.”

He added: “It was always my plan to have a store for food, treats and toys, and visitors should expect to see discounts every time they come.

“We have so many fantastic brands in the Pets Choice family, shoppers - and their pets - are going to be spoiled for choice.”

The Pets Range store officially celebrated its opening on Thursday 25th September with a launch event for the public from 12-3pm.

The new Pet Range outlet store is open three days a week, Friday 12-6; Saturday 10-6 and Sunday 10-4.

There is plenty of parking available.

For more information about Pets Choice and its family of brands click here.