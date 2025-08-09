Mikki - Pets Choice | Mikki - Pets Choice

A major player in the dog grooming and accessories world has been acquired by Blackburn-based Pets Choice.

The Mikki brand will now join Pets Choice’s other businesses, including Webbox, Bob Martin, Felight, TastyBone, Vet’s Kitchen & Hownd.

Mikki is a manufacturer of grooming, training and care products for pets with a 40 year history in the market. Pets Choice plans to use this latest acquisition to grow its share of the premium sector.

Tony Raeburn, chief executive of Pets Choice, said: "This is another fantastic acquisition for Pets Choice of the extremely well established Mikki brand as we continue our drive into product premiumisation. We look forward to welcoming new customers to Pets Choice as well as being able to offer these brands to our extensive and loyal customer base, helping us to further consolidate our position as a leader in the pet care industry.”

Interpet commercial director Adrian Exell added: "We are excited that we have found a good home for the Mikki brand as the Central Group continues its path of concentrating on core brands. Tony was our first port of call and Pets Choice are the perfect fit to drive the Mikki brand which has very loyal followers."