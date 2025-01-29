Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been launched for a new 50-unit business park in a South Ribble town.

Roundhouse Properties want permission to demolish buildings and a storage yard in Holme Road, Bamber Bridge, currently used by utilities company Sapphire, and create 50 commercial units split between nine separate buildings.

It is hoped that the proposed units - close to Matalan, Aldi and Sainsbury’s - will be marketed towards and eventually occupied, in the main, by small businesses. A planning statement to South Ribble Borough Council says: “Each unit is let or sold as an empty shell with toilet facilities allowing any occupier to create the space they need and meet their business requirements.”

How the site in Holme Road, Bamber Bridge, could look | David Cox Architects/SRBC

The application proposal essentially splits into two halves, the northern part of the site is formed by smaller units whilst the southern part of the site is larger commercial units allowing the development to meet a range of business space requirements.

The proposal incorporates 192 parking spaces for use by cars and motorcycles, located to the front of the proposed units and are directly accessible from the internal road layout. Five spaces are proposed directly off of Cuerden Way designed to provide for the units in this location who may have more public-facing requirements.

The site and proposed access

The site extends to approximately 1.5 hectares in total and is bounded on to the north and east by Cuerden Way. The proposal is for three access points from the development onto Cuerden Way. The main entrance would be off the eastern boundary of the site making use of the existing access which will be upgraded and improved. One new access and relocated access is proposed on the northern boundary of the site. A statement says: “These two additional accesses provide for ease of movement through the site and reduce the need for vehicles to turn around within the site. The southern part of the site, with larger units, incorporates sufficient space to ensure vehicles can turn around within the site and leave in forward gear. “

An artist's impression of how the business park could look in Holme Road | David Cox Architect/SRBC

Creating jobs

The agent states: “The proposed development would create a high-quality flexible business scheme creating opportunities for small business and larger businesses within South Ribble and those looking to relocate or set up in the authority creating jobs for local people.

“The proposal utilises a previously developed site making efficient and effective use of land to provide job and business opportunities. The proposed development will require the removal of some trees from the northern boundary of the site, but these are compensated for as part of the landscaping scheme.”