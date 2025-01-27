Bamber Bridge Aldi on Cuerden Way announces reopening date after refurb
The store on Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge, will re-open to customers on Friday.
The upgrades will make for an all-round better shopping experience and a more sustainable store.
Changes include increased chiller space, complete with new fridge doors to reduce energy consumption, as well as additional room for Specialbuys and re-designed Health and Beauty and Bakery sections for a modernised look.
The store employs 35 colleagues, and during re-opening week will be offering a range of children’s bedroom essentials including a single duvet set and sheet for £11.99, a cushion for £4.99 and a printed fleece throw for £4.49.
Store Manager Mark Procter said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available.”
