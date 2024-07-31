Lancashire care home resident celebrates 58 years of marriage
When we found out it was there 58th wedding anniversary we knew we had to spoil them. We set up a private dining area and from the smiles from both of their faces we knew they were having a great time.
Congratulation Ken and Stella from all Staff and Residents at Dove Dale Court Care Home.
Dovedale Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Dovedale Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia carefor 32residents from respite care to long term stays.
For more information please contact George Appleton Carroll, General Manager at Dovedale Court on 01772 761616.
