Lancashire care home resident celebrates 58 years of marriage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stella is a resident here at Dovedale Court care home and Ken is a regular visitor and a devoted husband.

When we found out it was there 58th wedding anniversary we knew we had to spoil them. We set up a private dining area and from the smiles from both of their faces we knew they were having a great time.

Congratulation Ken and Stella from all Staff and Residents at Dove Dale Court Care Home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dovedale Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Dovedale Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia carefor 32residents from respite care to long term stays.