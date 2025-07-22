New arrest after shotgun fired in Leyland following fight at Dunkirk Hall pub
Police were called to reports of a firearm being discharged on Dunkirk Lane at around 10.19pm on Friday (July 18).
Armed officers responded swiftly and found four people - two men in their 20s and 40s, and two women in their 20s and 50s - had suffered minor injuries.
The firearms incident is being linked to an earlier assault that took place in the outside beer garden of The Dunkirk Hall pub.
A 31-year-old man from Penwortham was arrested on Monday night (July 21) on suspicion of possession of a firearm and four counts of Section 18 grievous bodily harm.
He remains in custody.
Separately, a 30-year-old man from Chorley was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the earlier assault.
He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “These are being treated as isolated incidents and there is no wider perceived threat to the public.”
Officers are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1775 of July 18, 2025.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.