Google Maps

A Lancashire pub has closed its doors following an incident involving a shotgun that resulted in multiple injuries, prompting the deployment of armed forces to the scene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men in their 20s and 40s and two women in their 20s and 50s suffered minor injuries after a short gun was reportedly fired at a pub in Leyland.

South Ribble Police were called to the Dunkirk Hall last night at 10.19pm, who have said the shooting is being treated “as an isolated incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures were put in place on Schleswig Way, Leyland in both directions in junction with Dunkirk Lane last night following the incident.

Both the pub and Smokies closed for today while the police carried out further forensic investigations.

Dunkirk Hall reassured “no one has been seriously injured and all staff and customers are fine.”

Two men in their 20s and 40s and two women in their 20s and 50s suffered minor injuries after a short gun was reportedly fired at a pub in Leyland.South Ribble Police were called to the Dunkirk Hall last night at 10.19pm, who have said the shooting is being treated “as an isolated incident.” | Google Maps

A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary said: “At 10.19pm on Friday 18th July we were called to reports of a shotgun being discharged on Dunkirk Lane, Leyland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Armed officers attended to find a man in his 20s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s, and a woman in her 20s, all with minor injuries. An investigation in underway and enquiries are ongoing.

"This is being treated as an isolated incident, and we have increased reassurance patrols in the area as a precaution."

If you witnessed this incident, have any CCTV/dashcam footage, or feel you can help police in any way, please call 101 quoting log 1775 of 18th July.

The pub has reopened since around 6.30pm but Smokies has remained closed and will reopen tomorrow as normal from 2pm to 8pm.