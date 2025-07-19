Lancashire pub closes following multiple injuries as shotgun blasted and armed forces called to scene
Two men in their 20s and 40s and two women in their 20s and 50s suffered minor injuries after a short gun was reportedly fired at a pub in Leyland.
South Ribble Police were called to the Dunkirk Hall last night at 10.19pm, who have said the shooting is being treated “as an isolated incident.”
Road closures were put in place on Schleswig Way, Leyland in both directions in junction with Dunkirk Lane last night following the incident.
Both the pub and Smokies closed for today while the police carried out further forensic investigations.
Dunkirk Hall reassured “no one has been seriously injured and all staff and customers are fine.”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary said: “At 10.19pm on Friday 18th July we were called to reports of a shotgun being discharged on Dunkirk Lane, Leyland.
"Armed officers attended to find a man in his 20s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s, and a woman in her 20s, all with minor injuries. An investigation in underway and enquiries are ongoing.
"This is being treated as an isolated incident, and we have increased reassurance patrols in the area as a precaution."
If you witnessed this incident, have any CCTV/dashcam footage, or feel you can help police in any way, please call 101 quoting log 1775 of 18th July.
The pub has reopened since around 6.30pm but Smokies has remained closed and will reopen tomorrow as normal from 2pm to 8pm.