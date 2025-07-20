A 30-year-old man from Chorley has been arrested for an earlier assault before a shotgun was fired at a pub.

Two men in their 20s and 40s and two women in their 20s and 50s suffered minor injuries after a shotgun was reportedly fired at Dunkirk Hall pub in Leyland.

A spokesperson for the police said that, following extensive enquiries, they have identified an earlier assault also outside the pub, and arrested a 30-year-old man from Chorley on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police are trying to ascertain if both the incidents are linked | Google

They are now looking to see whether the incident is linked to the shooting.

Armed officers were called to Dunkirk Hall pub in Leyland, shortly before 10.30pm Friday to reports of a shotgun being discharged.

Police are now looking for two men in connection with the shooting.

The two men are described as wearing black face coverings at the time of the shooting.

If you witnessed this incident, have any CCTV/dashcam footage, or feel you can help police in any way, please call 101 quoting log 1775 of 18th July.