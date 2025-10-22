Plans have been launched to build a 208-space car park on green belt land.

The site, adjacent to Thorntress Industrial Estate, off Wigan Road, Clayton-le-Woods, covers an area of approximately 1.2885ha, and would be used in conjunction with the existing business park, which comprises a mix of industrial and commercial uses.

Planning history

Planning history for the site shows that in 1976, plans for a commercial vehicle garage were refused because of the height, size and scale of the proposals and because the County Development Plan at the time dictated the land should be undistrubed. In July 2003, plans for trailer parking were also refused because it was deemed that the development was considered detrimental to the character and appearance of the Green Belt and would prejudice the purposes of the Green Belt.

Grey belt

Now the appicant’s agent, Abigayle Boardman, is arguing that planning policy, in particular, national Green Belt policy has “evolved significantly”, and the proposed development is considered to utilise grey -belt land.

She said that the site not considered to contribute to the five purposes of including land within the Green Belt, nor would the proposed development impact the wider functions of the retained Green Belt.

The five purposes of Green Belt lane are:

To check the unrestricted sprawl of large built-up areas To prevent neighbouring towns from merging into one another To assist in safeguarding the countryside from encroachment To preserve the setting and special character of historic towns To assist in urban regeneration by encouraging the recycling of derelict and other urban land

Thorntress Business Park, Clayton-le-Woods | Google

Ms Boardman argues that the site is contained on all four sides by ‘clear and defensible’ boundaries, and so “the proposed car park therefore does not have a sprawling effect” and would not result in the merging of towns or encroachment into the countryside. She also states that the site is not considered to be countryside and does not contribute to the countryside in Chorley as it is bounded to all four sides, including the M6 motorway along the western boundary , a wholesale plant nursery to the north and the business park to the west.

She said the proposed development is considered to be a better utilisation of the land, and does not impact the setting or special character of a historic town. She adds: “In terms of volume, the development would be very low. Whilst built -form will be introduced, it will be flat and low -lying, further reducing impact, and, given the enclosed nature of the site, would preserve the openness of the Green Belt.”

The flood risk has been deemed to be “very low”, and should the development be passed, the owner has agreed to a 13.2 per cent net gain in biodiversity, post -intervention.

A decision will be made in coming weeks by Chorley Borough Council.