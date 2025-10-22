A meeting will take place tonight to discuss controversial plans for a new housing estate in Croston.

Walton Summit-based Breck Homes has outlined its intentions to build 60 affordable homes on land south of Moor Road/behind Lostock Road - a plan which has raised “grave” concerns from local councillors and residents.

The area’s three councillors have joined forces highlighting reasons why they believe the vision is unsuitable.

They claim:

- ‘This development was not included and does not form part of the new Local Plan for Central Lancashire. Croston already has more than its fair share of new proposed housing.’

- ‘This is open greenbelt land that will be subjected to another speculative planning application due to Government dictat.’

- ‘We simply do not have the infrastructure to support this plan. Croston residents are very clear when speaking to them. We're a village, not a new town!’

Local residents are concerned about a lack of infrastructure, drainage, traffic and changing the character of the village.

Land to the south of Moor Road, Croston | Google

Meeting details

Breck Homes say they want to ‘involve the community as much as we can’ and have organised a public consultation meeting tonight (October 22) from 4-6pm at Croston Sports Club.

Comments can also be made directly to Breck Homes by emailing: [email protected] before October 31.

Objections must not be sent to Chorley Borough Council at this time, as a formal planning application has not yet been made.