'We're a village not a new town' - Meeting tonight over Breck Homes controversial 60-home plan
Walton Summit-based Breck Homes has outlined its intentions to build 60 affordable homes on land south of Moor Road/behind Lostock Road - a plan which has raised “grave” concerns from local councillors and residents.
The area’s three councillors have joined forces highlighting reasons why they believe the vision is unsuitable.
They claim:
- ‘This development was not included and does not form part of the new Local Plan for Central Lancashire. Croston already has more than its fair share of new proposed housing.’
- ‘This is open greenbelt land that will be subjected to another speculative planning application due to Government dictat.’
- ‘We simply do not have the infrastructure to support this plan. Croston residents are very clear when speaking to them. We're a village, not a new town!’
Local residents are concerned about a lack of infrastructure, drainage, traffic and changing the character of the village.
Meeting details
Breck Homes say they want to ‘involve the community as much as we can’ and have organised a public consultation meeting tonight (October 22) from 4-6pm at Croston Sports Club.
Comments can also be made directly to Breck Homes by emailing: [email protected] before October 31.
Objections must not be sent to Chorley Borough Council at this time, as a formal planning application has not yet been made.