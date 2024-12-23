Nelson man charged after 'amazing' mum dies following hit-and-run collision

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 16:01 GMT
A man has been charged after a mother died following a hit-and-run collision in Nelson.

A blue Volkswagen Golf struck a pedestrian on Manchester Road at around 8.30pm on Sunday.

The pedestrian - later named as Safia Karieem, 51 - sadly died at the scene.

Safia Karieem, 51, sadly died after being hit by a car in NelsonSafia Karieem, 51, sadly died after being hit by a car in Nelson
Safia Karieem, 51, sadly died after being hit by a car in Nelson | Lancashire Police

The car fled the incident but was later found on Pennine Crescent. Six people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Three 19-year-old men, a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

A 30-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Abubakar Mahmood, 19, of Farrer Street, Nelson was later charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning.

He was further remanded into custody to appear at Burnley Crown Court on January 20.

Det Chief Insp John McNamara, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts remain with Safia’s loved ones in this development in our investigation.

“A man has now been charged, but we are continuing to appeal that if you have any information or footage, and haven’t yet spoken to us, to please get in contact.”

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1156 of December 15.

