Five people were arrested after a pedestrian died following a hit-and-run in Nelson.

A blue Volkswagen Golf struck a pedestrian on Manchester Road at around 8.30pm on Sunday.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, died at the scene. Her family is being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers.

The car fled the scene but was later found on Pennine Crescent, where five people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Two 19-year-old men, a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All five suspects remained in custody for questioning on Monday.

Sgt Laura Kendall, from Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A woman has lost her life following this collision. First and foremost, my thoughts are with her loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing, and I am appealing to you, the public, for any information you have that could assist our enquiries.

“If you have any footage of the incident, or of the Volkswagen Golf before or after the collision on Manchester Road, please get in touch.

“We are also very keen to identify anyone that has seen the vehicle or has CCTV of it heading towards the Pennine Crescent area.

“No information is insignificant, and if you do have anything that could assist our enquiries, I’d urge you to contact us.”

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1156 of December 15.