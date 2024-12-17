A mother who was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Nelson “dedicated her life to caring for others in the community,” her family said.

A blue Volkswagen Golf struck a pedestrian on Manchester Road at around 8.30pm on Sunday.

The pedestrian - later named as Safia Karieem, 51 - sadly died at the scene.

Safia Karieem, 51, sadly died after being hit by a car in Nelson | Lancashire Police

The car fled the incident but was later found on Pennine Crescent, where five people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Paying tribute to her, her daughters said: “In loving memory of our dear mother, who dedicated her life to caring for others in the community.

“Her untimely and unnecessary death has left a void in our hearts that can never be filled.

“She was a beacon of light and kindness to those who knew her, and her absence is keenly felt by those whose lives she touched.

“May her legacy of compassion and selflessness live on in the memories we hold dear.

“Rest in peace our dear mother. You will be forever missed and cherished in our hearts.”

Her eldest daughter, 26-year-old Tahreem, paid a personal tribute: “There are no words to express the depth of my sorrow and the void you have left behind.

“Your love was boundless; your kindness was unmatched.

“The way you are taken from us is unbearable, and the pain of losing you is overwhelming.

“I love you a lot mum.”

Safia’s youngest daughter, 13-year-old Rijja said: “I just want to say that my mum was the most awesomest [sic] mum I could ever ask for. She would always ask me if I was okay and if everything was okay at school.

“Hearing the news hurt my heart but she is in a better place now and I hope she gets lots of presents in heaven and meets my grandparents.

“People dying is normal, but it still hurts knowing they won’t stay forever. I never got a chance to say goodbye or that I love her but one day I will get the chance and one day and we will be a happy family again.

“She was truly amazing and did great things!”

Two 19-year-old men, a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the incident.

A 30-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They were bailed while enquiries continued

Det Chief Insp John McNamara, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team said: “Safia’s children have paid a heartbreaking tribute to their mum, as we continue to investigate the collision.

“First and foremost, my thoughts remain with Safia’s children and her loved ones, at what must be an incredibly difficult time.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we’re continuing to appeal for information that could assist our enquiries.

“We know that there will have been other people driving on Manchester Road around the time of the collision.

“If this was you, and you have information, or dashcam footage of the blue VW Golf on Manchester Road, or heading towards the Pennine Crescent area, I’d urge you to get in touch.”

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1156 of December 15.