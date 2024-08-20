Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The foundations for these affordable properties are soon to be laid and local residents should register their interest quickly!

A raft of affordable homes for purchase or rent will be up for grabs by Longridge residents over the coming months.

Interested residents will need to sign up for Ribble Valley Borough Council’s affordable housing register without delay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly 200 properties for affordable rent, shared ownership, discount sale, rent-to-buy or exclusively for the over-55s will be available to local households with an annual income between £15,000 and £80,000, and in some cases with a minimal deposit.

The foundations are soon to be laid for 186 two, three and four-bedroom houses, and two-bedroom bungalows, at the Alston Grange and Higher Road developments over the coming months.

All new developments in Ribble Valley have to comprise 30 per cent affordable properties that meet a local need and attract a mix of people of all ages and circumstances to help create a balanced community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Hindle, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s health and housing committee; the council’s housing strategy officer, Rachael Stott, and Bethany Hughes, neighbourhood specialist at affordable homes provider Onward Homes, at the Alston Grange development in Longridge. | Ribble Valley Borough Council

Discount sale properties are available to people with a local connection for up to 30 per cent below the market value, while shared ownership allows you to buy between 25 and 75 percent of a property, with an affordable rent on the remainder.

New homes are also available for affordable rent below the market value in line with the local housing allowance, while rent-to-buy allows you to access shared ownership with a minimal deposit by ‘gifting’ you one per cent of the value of the property.

Mark Hindle, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s health and housing committee, said: “Good housing plays a fundamental part in people’s physical and mental health, but the provision of affordable housing is one of the most pressing issues facing the council, with many young people and families being priced out of the borough.

“Our affordable housing schemes are an ideal way for some residents to access the housing market and we are delighted that these properties are becoming available in Longridge, where affordability is a particular problem.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The affordable properties are being delivered by Ribble Valley Borough Council in partnership with Onward, one of the largest registered providers of social housing in the North West of England.

Rachael Stott, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s housing strategy officer, said: “Anyone in Longridge who thinks there is no point in registering for affordable housing should think again, because they may be available if you are on a low income and in some cases not even in employment.

“I would encourage anyone in Longridge looking for an affordable home to register without delay.”

To register for an affordable property, contact Ribble Valley Borough Council’s housing team on 01200 425111.