The scheme will provide autistic people and those with learning difficulties with their own front door and 24-hour support!

Building work has started on a new supported living scheme, which will provide long-term affordable accommodation, for people with a learning disability and autistic people in Preston.

Located on Eldon Street not far from the city centre, the scheme will provide 14 apartments to support independent living, a communal lounge, garden area and accommodation for staff to provide 24-hour care and support.

Due to be completed in June 2025, the scheme is being developed by one of the UK's largest providers of supported living accommodation, RWP (Reside with Progress) in partnership with Lancashire County Council (LCC).

Left to Right – Lancashire County Council Service Manager, David Lovelady, County Councillor Graham Gooch and Daniel Griffiths, Development Director at RWP on the site of the development on Eldon Street in Preston. | Progress Housing Group

RWP and Progress Housing Group’s Director of Development Dan Griffiths was recently joined by County Councillor Graham Gooch and LCC's Service Manager, David Lovelady to take a tour of the site and mark the start of the work.

During his visit to the site County Councillor Graham Gooch, said: “It is always a pleasure to work with housing associations, and RWP. We have worked with them for a number of years, and we work together very well.

“The added social dimension of this scheme is that the people living here will mix with the people living in the community and use the local facilities.

“The scheme will be a wonderful opportunity and it will give tenants independent living and their own front door.”

Daniel Griffiths, Development Director at RWP and Progress Housing Group said: “There is a huge demand in Lancashire for housing for people with support needs and this scheme will help to fulfil that.

“We deliver support housing so people can have a lifetime home and feel part of a community, and that is what we are doing here.

“The site was previously unused, and it will now be used and will ensure that the people living here have got somewhere comfortable and safe to live and can live their best lives.”

RWP Development Manager, Mike Boyle who is leading the Eldon Street development. | RWP

As part of the government’s Housing with Care and Support Strategy, LCC is modernising its offer of supported living and is looking to build more apartments and bungalows, so residents can have their own front door to help them to live as independently as possible.

RWP, is a subsidiary of Lancashire based Progress Housing Group and has landlord responsibilities for over 4,500 supported living properties across the UK.

Also working on the Eldon Street development are Thornber and Walker Chartered Quantity Surveyor, Studio John Bridge Architects, Beech Jackson Partnerships, Whitfield & Brown Building Contractors, Aegis, and Reid Jones Partnerships.