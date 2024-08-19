Homebuilder showcases ecology features at Lancashire development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt Homes has revealed its plans to ensure its Longridge development, Bowland Meadow will support the surrounding environment and leave a lasting community for wildlife and nature to thrive.

Surrounded by Lancashire countryside, Bowland Meadow is set to include a variety of wildlife-friendly features for nature to benefit from.

As part of its commitment to local wildlife, the leading housebuilder is installing a total of 104 bird boxes and bat boxes across the development and planting 371 new trees throughout the community.

Over four acres of open space is also set to be created, alongside two wildflower meadows.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “As a leading developer, we must do all we can to help welcome neighbouring nature into our new communities.

“We see it as our responsibility to help preserve the environment which is why we invest months of planning into our developments to ensure wildlife, as well as people, have new homes.”

Barratt Homes has partnered with the RSPB since 2014 and is working to find ways to make new housing developments better places for wildlife and for people.

Whilst incorporating wildlife-friendly features both in its open spaces and in the show home gardens, the development provides green space and close proximity to the city centre.

Homebuyers are offered the best of both worlds with a touch of rural tranquillity on their doorstep, whilst having convenient access to Preston and Blackburn.

There is currently a selection of three and four bedroom homes at Bowland Meadow with prices starting from £248,000.

For more information, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.