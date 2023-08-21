News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Traditional Lancaster pub to become church after plans get green light

Lancaster’s New Melbourne pub on Slyne Road, Skerton’s last remaining pub, is to be turned into a place of worship after plans were rubber stamped.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Aug 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read

The pub was put up for auction in February and sold for £241,000.

Sanmi Adelabu applied on behalf of Latter Rain Parish Lancaster for a change of use for the former pub at 57 Slyne Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application sought a change of use to a place of worship and meeting rooms.

The New Melbourne Pub has been sold at auction and planning permission has been granted for it to become a church. Picture from Google Street View.The New Melbourne Pub has been sold at auction and planning permission has been granted for it to become a church. Picture from Google Street View.
The New Melbourne Pub has been sold at auction and planning permission has been granted for it to become a church. Picture from Google Street View.
Most Popular

No external alteration was proposed to the building.

Based at Fleet Square, Latter Rain Parish Lancaster welcomes Christians and those who seek to connect to Christianity in the Lancaster area.

The church has confirmed in a letter to the planning department that: “We will operate seven days a week and will generally be open for walk-in/charity work 9am to

5pm Monday through to Saturday.

"Church service or worship is held on Sunday and as with most churches the worship service generally runs from 9am to 12.30pm (12.30).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This is then followed by a meet and greet with tea and coffee or a social gathering of the church parishioners until around 4pm.

“Throughout the week it is likely that other meetings will include Choir Practice most Wednesday evenings at 6pm to 7.30pm, Faith Clinic and Bible Studies some Thursday

evenings at 6pm to 8pm and a further Choir Rehearsal and Sanctuary Team Meet on some Saturdays at 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

"There is also a Prayer Meeting which is held the last Friday evening of the month.”

The development must be started not later than the expiration of three years beginning with the date of the permission (August 14).

Related topics:Lancaster