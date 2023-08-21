Traditional Lancaster pub to become church after plans get green light
The pub was put up for auction in February and sold for £241,000.
Sanmi Adelabu applied on behalf of Latter Rain Parish Lancaster for a change of use for the former pub at 57 Slyne Road.
The application sought a change of use to a place of worship and meeting rooms.
No external alteration was proposed to the building.
Based at Fleet Square, Latter Rain Parish Lancaster welcomes Christians and those who seek to connect to Christianity in the Lancaster area.
The church has confirmed in a letter to the planning department that: “We will operate seven days a week and will generally be open for walk-in/charity work 9am to
5pm Monday through to Saturday.
"Church service or worship is held on Sunday and as with most churches the worship service generally runs from 9am to 12.30pm (12.30).
"This is then followed by a meet and greet with tea and coffee or a social gathering of the church parishioners until around 4pm.
“Throughout the week it is likely that other meetings will include Choir Practice most Wednesday evenings at 6pm to 7.30pm, Faith Clinic and Bible Studies some Thursday
evenings at 6pm to 8pm and a further Choir Rehearsal and Sanctuary Team Meet on some Saturdays at 5.30pm to 7.30pm.
"There is also a Prayer Meeting which is held the last Friday evening of the month.”
The development must be started not later than the expiration of three years beginning with the date of the permission (August 14).