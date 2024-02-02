Sex toys, underwear and jewellery amongst items Lancaster man is accused of stealing
A Lancaster man is in court accused of burglary and theft from a house in the city.
Michael Dempsey, 35, of Acre Court, Mainway, is charged with burglary and theft on August 10, 2023 in Lancaster and is alleged to have stolen two iPads, PS 5 console, laptop computer, jewellery, a watch, two pairs of trainers, hair straighteners, perfume, two bags, two belts, various chargers, a jacket, four pairs of trousers, underwear, a passport, eight sex toys and medication.
He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).