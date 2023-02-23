Police arrest man after being called out to disturbance at council meeting in Morecambe

The meeting was to decide on the 2023/24 Lancaster City Council budget proposals amongst other things.

Early in the meeting, police removed the man who was disrupting events and arguing with council staff about having to sign a visitor’s book.

The meeting was adjourned and police handcuffed him after arguments and a struggle in the public seating area.

It was unclear what he wanted to speak about or hear in the meeting.

A range of topics were on the agenda including a number of public speakers.

He had been at a previous meeting last month.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “At the meeting of budget council on Wednesday evening, a member of the public was asked to leave the council chamber after he disrupted the meeting.

Morecambe Town Hall.

“After he refused to do so, the police were called to assist.

“The police took the appropriate action and he was removed.