Police appeal to find Morecambe man wanted for assault, harassment and criminal damage
Police are asking for the public's help to find a wanted man from Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 5:02pm
Mark Cartwright, 46, is wanted in connection with offences of assault causing actual bodily harm, harassment, and criminal damage.
Cartwright, who is from Morecambe, is 6ft, of large build, with blue eyes and mousey hair.
Any sightings of Cartwright or information about where he might be, please email [email protected] or call 101 – quoting local 0736 of October 10, 2022.