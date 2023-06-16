Morecambe Lifeboat crew commended for saving life of girl trapped in quicksand

The incident happened back in February when Morecambe RNLI were called out after reports of a person stuck in quicksand near Silverdale.

The volunteer crew members quickly located the young casualty and extracted her from the soft sand before the incoming tide reached.

The young casualty was very brave and kept very calm throughout the rescue.

Four members of Morecambe RNLI lifeboat crew have been awarded with commendations for saving the life of a girl trapped in quicksand. Picture from Morecambe RNLI.

A spokesman for Morecambe Lifeboat said: “This indeed was a life saved and as a result four members of our volunteer crew who rescued the young casualty that day have been awarded commendations from the RNLI’s Director of Life Saving.

"The volunteers are Ollie Braithwaite, Ross Simpson, Adam Mills and Drew Stewart.

“Launch authority for the rescue was Chris Walton.

“All at Morecambe RNLI pass on our whole hearted congratulations to the four lifesavers.”