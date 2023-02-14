Lancashire County Council said the closure would be from 8am on Monday, February 13 until 5pm on Friday, February 17.

An alternative route for traffic affected by the closure will be via B5272 Main Street – A588 Lancaster Road – A588 Main Road – A588 Lancaster Road – A588 Ashton Road – A6 Greaves Road – A6 Scotforth Road – A6 Preston Lancaster Road – A6 Main Road – A6 Lancaster Road – A6 Lancaster New Road – B5272 Cockerham Road – B5272 Park Lane – B5272 Garstang Road – B5272 Main Street.

The road closure is necessary to allow new electrical connection works to be carried out.

Main Street in Cockerham will be closed to traffic this week for electrical connection work to be carried out. Picture from Google Street View.