Main road in village near Lancaster closed to traffic this week – diversions in place
Main Street in Cockerham will be closed to traffic during half term this week.
Lancashire County Council said the closure would be from 8am on Monday, February 13 until 5pm on Friday, February 17.
An alternative route for traffic affected by the closure will be via B5272 Main Street – A588 Lancaster Road – A588 Main Road – A588 Lancaster Road – A588 Ashton Road – A6 Greaves Road – A6 Scotforth Road – A6 Preston Lancaster Road – A6 Main Road – A6 Lancaster Road – A6 Lancaster New Road – B5272 Cockerham Road – B5272 Park Lane – B5272 Garstang Road – B5272 Main Street.
The road closure is necessary to allow new electrical connection works to be carried out.
Patricia Jo said on Facebook group Lancaster Past and Present about the road closure: “Just in case you’re headed to Wallings via the back road during this half term. Lots of cars having to turn back at the Manor Inn this afternoon.”