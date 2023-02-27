Stephen Dixon, 39, Keswick Road, Lancaster is charged with killing a deer at Lancaster between the hours of sunset and sunrise, contrary to the Deer Act 1991 x 3, and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal namely a deer x 2, by standing on the animal’s neck to facilitate an attack by dogs and repeatedly cutting the animal’s throat with a knife.

Jay Stuart Jones, 35, Barley Cop Lane, Lancaster is charged with killing a deer between the hours of sunset and sunrise, contrary to the Deer Act 1991 x 2, and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal namely a deer x 2, by restraining said animal to facilitate an attack by dogs and repeatedly cutting the animal’s throat with a knife.

Thomas Graham Michael Lloyd, 35, Slaidburn Drive, Lancaster is charged with killing a deer between the hours of sunset and sunrise, contrary to the Deer Act 1991 x 7; aiding, abetting, counselling and procuring Jay Jones to cause unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a deer, by an act, namely restraining the said animal to facilitate the attack of dogs upon it x 2; aiding, abetting, counselling and procuring Jay Jones to cause unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a deer, by an act, namely by cutting the said animal’s throat with a knife; and aiding, abetting, counselling and procuring Stephen Dixon to cause unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a deer, by an act, namely by repeatedly cutting the animal’s throat with a knife.

Preston Crown Court.

Thomas Graham Michael Lloyd has also been charged with wilfully killing a badger x 4; and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a badger, by an act, namely by failing to suppress the attack of dogs upon the said badger.