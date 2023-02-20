Hugely popular scarecrow festival makes welcome return to village near Lancaster this spring

The festival is being held this year from Saturday, April 22 to Bank Holiday Monday May 1.

*On April 22 there is a 10k road race and scarecrows throughout the village.

*On Sunday, April 23 there is the Bowland Forest Populaire cycle event and a car boot at 8am.

Scarecrows at last year's festival in Wray. Picture by Dan Martino.

*Monday, April 24 you will be able to see all the scarecrows and there will be maypole dancing.

*Tuesday, April 25 there will be a fell race at 7pm and also all the scarecrows to see.

*There are also scarecrows on April 26 and 27.

*Friday, April 28 at 6.30pm is the giant scarecrow parade, Batala Samba Reggae band, DJ, bands, parties, and scarecrows everywhere.

A cyclist takes in the sights of the festival last year, 2022. Picture by Dan Martino.

*Saturday, April 29 there are scarecrows everywhere, a funfair and Wray history tours.

*Sunday, April 30 there are Wray history tours and scarecrows everywhere.

*Bank Holiday Monday, May 1 there is Wray Fair featuring Samba Esperito drums, Croix Du Nord vikings, Dogagility, Tinderbox Creations, The Great Ball Race, scarecrows and fun for all the family.

For further information visit the website at www.wrayscarecrows.wordpress.com, email: [email protected] or visit the Facebook page @wrayscarecrows.