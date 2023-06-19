The incidents happened on Thursday (June 15) between 8.05am and 8.10am.

The first happened under the Millennium Bridge when the suspect grabbed the 14-year-old victim by the waist as she attempted to walk past him.

She managed to push him away and run off.

The second happened on Lune Street. As the second victim, also 14, went to walk past the suspect he pushed her against a wall and sexually assaulted her.

He is described as white, of a medium build, with receding to short cut hair.

He was wearing a green t-shirt with a design / motif on the back, white shorts, black trainers and was last seen walking onto Millennium Bridge towards Greyhound Bridge.

No arrest has been made at this time. Enquiries are very much ongoing.

DI Andy Ellis, of West Division, said: “We understand incidents like this will cause the community a great degree of concern.

"I want to reassure residents that they are rare in nature and we have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case. We have increased reassurance patrols as a precaution.

“We want to hear from anybody who saw a man matching the above description acting suspiciously in the area around that time.

"This happened in a busy area of the city in broad daylight and I would also ask people to check their mobile phone and dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything which could help our investigation.”

