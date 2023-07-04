14-year-old boy from Morecambe in court charged with attempted murder
The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied the charge but admitted GBH with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
Police were called to Lancaster Road in Carnforth at 6.32pm on Saturday June 3 after reports of disorder.
Emergency services attended and found a teenager had been stabbed.
He was airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
His alleged attacker, from Morecambe, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.
At Preston Crown Court on July 3 after entering his pleas the defendant was remanded in youth detention.
A provisional trial date was set for November 14, 2023.