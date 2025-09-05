A stroke and cancer survivor suffering from sepsis spent three days on a stretcher in A&E, his family have revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bernard Parkinson, 74, from Chorley, arrived at the Royal Preston Hospital amid “chaotic” scenes, according to his family, who want to highlight the problems they encountered.

They say he is still suffering from skin burns as a result of neglect, and they are speaking out via the Post after complaints to the hospital’s PALs (Patient Advice and Liaison Service) and a ward manager, went unanswered, following the 12-day ordeal.

What happened?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Parkinson was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital A&E department by patient transport on the morning of Saturday, August 9, suffering from knee problems, which turned out to be sepsis. He has a history of strokes, cancer, and is visually impaired.

His daughter Sharon said: “We arrived at about 10.30am on the Saturday morning, and he didn’t get admitted onto a ward until 3.20pm on the following Tuesday. All the time, he was on a stretcher in a corridor of A&E, very confused, with nowhere for my disabled mum to sit, and amid absolutely chaotic scenes.”

She added: “His stretcher had been parked outside the toilets, and one day, a man under the escort of nurses, came out and fully exposed himself to my 74-year-old mum. She was horrified. Then there were people shouting and screaming, and all the time I’m worried that my dad’s health is deteriorating.”

Kathleen and Bernard Parkinson, from Chorley | NW

The family claim that Mr Parkinson - who wears sheaths due to a health condition - was left with serious skin burns because he was sat in his own urine for so long, and this is still being treated by a district nurse at home. They also claim that a lanyard to inform people he is visually impaired was “stuffed into a bag”, and when he eventually got onto Ward 24, he fell out of a bedside chair, his medication was misplaced, and health care assistants were “rude”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Parkinson added: “When Bernard was being examined in a corridor, I thought ‘this is disgraceful’, but we had nowhere else to go. The whole experience was horrendous. I feel I’ve had to continuously push and fight to be heard.”

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

The Trust say records do not support claims the family have been in touch with PALs.

A Lancashire Teaching Hospitals spokesperson said: “The health and social care system in Lancashire and South Cumbria is experiencing significant demand on services, including our Hospitals. Colleagues are working incredibly hard to treat people as quickly as possible, trying their best to ensure that patients receive the highest standards of care possible.

We are sorry for the experience Mr Parkinson received whilst in our care and we would encourage the family to contact our Patient Experience and PALS team about their concerns. This will ensure the patient's care is investigated, their experiences are widely understood and any learning is identified and shared across the Trust.”

National picture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data released this week by MattressNextDay, based on Freedom of Information data, showed that the average NHS A&E wait time is 5.2 hours (314 mins), with as many as 1.16 million patients waiting over 24 hours or more to be seen in A&E.

Other key findings were:

The number of patients waiting 24 hours or more to be seen has risen by 771 per cent between 2020 and 2024

7,491,397 patients have waited 3 hours or more to be seen in A&E between the hours of 11 pm and 6 amsince 2020

In 2025, the average waiting time to be seen in A&E is 314 minutes (5.2 hours), 30 per cent higher than the NHS 4-hour target

More than a third of the NHS trusts analysed had an average waiting time of 5 hours or more (300+ minutes), with just one in four meeting the NHS 4-hour target.