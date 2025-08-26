September is a great time to talk about Sepsis

September is Sepsis Awareness Month and Lancashire Teaching Hospitals' Sepsis Lead Nurse Sonia Connell says it is a great time to talk about what can be a life-threatening medical emergency.

In the UK alone, 245,000 people are affected by sepsis each year, with 48,000 sepsis related deaths.

Sonia, who marks 30 years with the Trust this year, is very passionate about raising awareness of the condition, and explained why the issue is close to her heart: “As Sepsis Lead Nurse, I am extremely passionate about raising the awareness of sepsis, and in providing support to sepsis survivors.

"And last year we tragically lost our mum Joan to sepsis. This experience was incredibly painful but has made me more determined to raise awareness of this silent killer.”

Sonia Connell's mother Joan

Sonia - who is also a finalist in the the 'Making a Difference' Award category at the Trust's Our Peoples Awards in October - will be hosting a few sepsis fundraising events in September.

There will be a Pilates Fundraising Event on Tuesday 2 September to help raise awareness and funds to support the UK Sepsis Trust. Anyone is welcome to join, any age. All you need is a bottle of water and a mat if you have one, and don't forget to wear something red or orange. The event is from 6-8pm at Cottam Community Centre, Haydocks Lane, Cottam, Preston, PR4 0NY.

No matter how big or small your donation, you will be helping to drive change in sepsis outcomes and make a difference to the lives of survivors.

To donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/sonia-connell-3?utm_medium=FA&utm_source=CL or see Sonia's Facebook page - Sonia Connell, Sepsis Lead Nurse.

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals' Sepsis Lead Nurse Sonia Connell

There will then be a Sepsis: Save a Life Conference at Royal Preston Hospital on Wednesday 10 September, where Sonia will be educating healthcare professionals to recognise and treat sepsis promptly. , with guest speakers, sepsis survivor stories, and an opportunity to network with other attendees.

Throughout September, there will be the chance to win a baby hamper - a beautifully crafted gift set perfect for new parents embarking on the wonderful journey of parenthood. You can support by purchasing a ticket from the Delivery Suite at Royal Preston Hospital.

Meanwhile, Ward 8 at Royal Preston Hospital is holding a colouring competition for Paediatric Sepsis in the week commencing 8-12 September. Children of all ages, including sepsis survivors and their loved ones are invited to participate.

The winner will be announced on Friday 12 September, and will receive a Sepsis Superhero Gift Bag. You can pick up your sepsis colouring sheet, crayons, markers, and pencils from Ward 8 at Royal Preston Hospital. Let the colouring begin!