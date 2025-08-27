The family of a Preston pensioner who died in hospital have said they hope lessons will be learned from the "neglect" surrounding her death.

Brenda Whitby, who was 88 died, in Royal Preston Hospital on March 11, 2025, from sepsis, infected pressure ulcers and acute kidney injury.

The care home in which she had been living for just weeks said they had never been told by district nurses who had been treating her that Mrs Whitby was suffering from pressure sores on her feet.

Area coroner Kate Bissett recorded a narrative conclusion at an inquest at Preston Coroner's Court.

Mrs Whitby's daughter Susan Skipper said in a statement that her mother had a stroke in 2016. She appeared to recover, but the stroke affected her legs and her right arm.

Mrs Whitby suffered from swelling in her legs which caused her pain and loss or mobility. She eventually used a wheelchair and a Zimmer frame.

Mrs Skipper said her mother was fiercely independent and often refused help around the house. She became more and more solitary and did not like contact with medical professionals.

Her mother refused to go to hospital but was seen regularly at her home and had dressings on her legs changed by district nurses.

Mrs Whitby had been residing at Coote Lane Care Home in Lostock Hall since February 2025 | UGC

In February 2025 she agreed to go into Coote Lane Care Home in Lostock Hall. Mrs Skipper said the care home was aware of the condition of her legs.

Refused to leave her room

At first Mrs Whitby seemed to settle but then refused to leave her room.

In March Mrs Whitby was admitted to hospital. She had pressure sores on her heels and sepsis was diagnosed.

She deteriorated rapidly and died on March 11.

Yvonne Berry, former manager of Coote Lane Care home, said Mrs Whitby was assessed by care home staff at her home. She wanted to stay at home but knew she could not manage.

She moved into the care home in February. Ms Berry said district nurses were called in to change Mrs Whitby's bandages - that was not part of the role of care home staff.

In March a district nurse was called out to see Mrs Whitby and as they left they mentioned pressure sores to a senior member of staff. Ms Berry said that was the first mention there had been of pressure sores. She also said she had never been given a care plan for Mrs Whitby by the district nursing team.

Sarah Marquis, leader of district nurses in Lancashire and South Cumbria, said there had been a full review of Mrs Whitby's case.

The inquest heard that a care plan from district nurses was shared with the care home, but its whereabouts were unknown.

Ms Marquis said knowledge of the plan would not have altered the care given to Mrs Whitby in the care home. Details were now being shared electronically rather than on paper.

Recording a narrative conclusion, coroner Kate Bissett said she found no fault on the part of the care home.

As for the district nursing teams, better record keeping and the introduction of an electronic recording system had eradicated most of the problems.

Mrs Whitby's daughter Mrs Skipper, who had expressed concerns about communication and how her mother's health deteriorated so rapidly, told the coroner: “There was some neglect on the part of the agencies and I hope that lessons can be learned.”