Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Metro Group Editor

Published 29th Aug 2025, 16:50 BST
Music fans are braving the wind to grab their spot to see pop royalty Olly Murs switch on Blackpool Illuminations.

Queues have started to form along the Prom to the Headlands as fans from far and wide to get their space.

This year organisers I Love Blackpool held a free ticket ballot so music fans could grab their chance to be in the crowd for the 2025 Switch On party.

But those who missed out need not worry as a fan zone with big screen has been set up so thise who missed out on tickets can still be part of the action.

Check out the scenes in Blackpool right now.

