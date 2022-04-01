Rebecca (Beckie) Ramsay who has fought non-stop since her son Dylan's death in 2011, has been awarded Petition Campaign of the Year at the Your UK Parliament Awards this week.

"I don't know where to start.

"I actually can't believe we're here after over a decade of passion, dedication, hard work, blood, sweat and many tears. I'm being listen to."

Photo Neil Cross; Beckie Ramsay has been awarded a Parliament Award for campaigning on behalf of her son Dylan

The Petition Campaign of the Year Award celebrates the inspiring people who have used petitions started on Parliament’s petitions website to build support for their campaigns for change.

Dylan was only 13 when he drowned in the quarry. In the 10 years since his death, Rebecca has worked with numerous organisations in her quest to help warn of the dangers of swimming in places such as quarries and other open water locations, not even letting a heart attack last year stop her.

Asked if she views the win as a vindication of sort, she added: "Water safety is now being recognised as something that we don't do enough on to educate future generations to be safe.

"Absolutely amazing - things are going to change. There are people in the background already working on things.

"Because of getting this award I can now be more of an influencer than trying to influence

"I have already had calls from different councils asking me to speak for five days in their area which is unheard of."

She added: "I am really grateful to all the other families who are fighting the same fight.

"This award is not just for Dylan it is for them as well.

"Dylan has been with me the whole way. He has been the driving force behind it all.

"If it wasn't for him I wouldn't be here today.

"This is for all four of my kids - one of which is looking down from Heaven."

